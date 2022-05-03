The Twitter user and dataminer Wipeoutjack7 seems to have found it among the game files of Nintendo Switch Sports references to sporting activities that do not appear in the game available since last April 29 up Nintendo Switch. Given the unreliable source, the advice is to take the information with due caution.

The Twitter user refers to the Basketball and al Dodgeballsports that do not appear in the base game and are not expected in future updates.

At the moment it is not clear if it could be cut contents or clues about possible DLC. Waiting to be able to read our review, we refer you to our impressions on Nintendo Switch Sports, also elected Game of the Month of this April.

Another interesting thing found while datamining Switch Sports, the game references both “Basketball” and “Dodgeball” alongside the other playable sports. Could very well just be scrapped content, but mayyybe a potential future update? pic.twitter.com/mJb4SbaYM4 – Jack (@ Wipeoutjack7) March 2, 2022

Source: Wipeoutjack7 Street GoNintendo