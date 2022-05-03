For now, at least one player of Nintendo Switch Sports destroyed its television screen due to the use of Joy-Con of Switch during sports activities.

The new successor to the series, Nintendo Switch Sports, offers more or less the same experience for a new generation. Active gameplay is perfect for casually training, alone or with friends, swinging Joy-Con controllers to grab racquets or throw bowling balls. While some fans of the previous games are understandably disappointed with the small number of sports included, the fun value of Nintendo Switch Sports has nevertheless generated a good deal of excitement.

However, for some gamers, Nintendo Switch Sports isn’t all about fun and games. The streamer 63man managed to damage their live stream monitor, as seen in the video below. The problem ultimately stems from the lack of safety precautions. Joy-Con controllers feature removable safety straps, which are easily enough to prevent a loose grip from causing property damage. However, some are playing without this precaution. The consequences of this quickly became evident.

And to say that Nintendo had warned a few days before the game was released! Anyway, Nintendo Switch Sports is available on Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t done it yet, you can take a look at our review at this link.

Source: VGC