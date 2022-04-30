Just one day after launch, Nintendo Switch Sports leads to the destruction of a live TV on Twitchalso quite expensive from what you can glimpse.

Nintendo Switch Sports was officially released last Friday, and it’s likely that many of you have used this weekend to wave tennis rackets or chanbara swords. We hope you are using the wrist straps while playing, not as someone who hasn’t taken Nintendo’s warnings seriously.

The culprit has a name, and it’s streamer 63man, the incident occurred while the Nintendo Switch Sport was broadcasting liveas reported by VGC.

63man was happily waving his focused Joy-Con in a tennis match as it happened. We see him swinging the red controller to respond to an opponent’s hit, and what we will see later in the video will be his scared expression of him.

Looking closely at the clip in fact, you can see the device slip from 63man’s hand, followed by a thud against the TV and the streamer who puts a hand over his mouth.

As the game continues, we see the culprit turn the camera towards the television so that everyone can witness the damage he has done. It certainly cannot be said that Nintendo did not warn users in advance that this could happen.

Exactly the day before the launch of Nintendo Wii Sports, the Nintendo Japan customer service account had issued a statement directed at those who intend to use their product, in which it was recommended to monitor children to avoid hitting each other or hitting the screen.

All this is nothing new, 16 years ago, precisely with the release of Wii Sport, it made headlines that so many people, ignoring the warnings of Nintendo, caused a lot of damage to their TVs or got injured.

Staying on the Nintendo Switch Sport theme, it is possible to see a trailer of the sports inserted by clicking on this link. Play safelyuse the wrist straps and stay away from the screen or other players, thus avoiding accidentally hitting something or someone.