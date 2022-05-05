Nintendo Switch Sports is the game that wants to ride the success of its predecessor, the famous Wii Sports. With the game’s release on April 29, 2022, Nintendo also implemented profanity filters to ensure that no player can use an inappropriate or vulgar nickname, especially when playing online. But apparently these measures are not working.

In Nintendo Switch Sportsplayers can create the usernames they want and change the characters Mii they create. Some players choose simple, cute, or even harmless nicknames. Others, on the other hand, waited until the game was released to start trolling and posting names of a sexual nature or referring to terrorism.

The community Nintendo reacted promptly on Reddit and requested the addition of a new feature to report these players to the support service. Some players have already been blocked by Nintendo, but as is often the case, all they have to do is enter a number or special character to recreate an account and get around this problem.



While it’s a long-standing tradition for gamers to evade profanity filters when launching certain games, Nintendo should quickly strengthen security on Nintendo Switch Sports, and especially online mode. It must be remembered that the aim of the game is above all to spend time with friends or family.

Source: Eurogamer