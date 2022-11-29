Nintendo has released the new free update for Nintendo Switch Sports thus making available the Golf as a sporting discipline. As previously anticipated it will be possible to play both locally and online through 21 classic holes from the Wii Sports seriesbut a completely new mode called will also be available Elimination Golf. The latter will see the participation of eight players at the same time and, in each round, the golfer who has made the most shots before sending the ball into the hole will be eliminated.

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to Golf and the different game modes that will be introduced with the new update of Nintendo Switch Sports. Good vision.

GOLF IS NOW AVAILABLE ON NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS THROUGH A FREE UPDATE Play 21 holes of the Wii Sports series and take on opponents in the online Elimination Golf mode, where eight players compete to avoid elimination November 29, 2022 – Straighten your shoulders and get ready to take a swing with the latest addition for free Nintendo Switch Sports for Nintendo Switch. A free* software update is now available which adds Golf to the range, bringing the number of playable sports to seven. Hit the fairway through 21 holes in the series Wii Sports and play with friends locally** or online***, or play golf together with up to eight players in the all-new online Elimination Golf mode. The player who makes the most shots in each round will be eliminated. If you’re new to Nintendo Switch Sports, golf is just the beginning of the fun! You can enjoy football, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton or chambara because Nintendo Switch Sports allows you to move and get directly into the game using the Joy-Con controllers. With various options for multiplayer fun, family and friends can join the same Nintendo Switch console or connect online. You can even customize the look of your Sportsmate or Mii and add accessories to capture your unique style. Earn more items by playing online in random matchmaking to change your appearance over time, with items being added regularly, now including new golf gear. A free software update is now available for Nintendo Switch Sports that adds Golf to the game, bringing the number of playable sports to seven. Players can hit the fairway through 21 holes from across the Wii Sports series and play with friends locally or online, or test their skills in the all-new online mode Elimination Golf. Related Videos:

Source: Nintendo