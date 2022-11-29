L’update 1.3.0 for Nintendo Switch Sports is available in these hours, and as a fundamental new element it brings the addition of the golf among the playable disciplines within the collection, as was previously promised: let’s see, therefore, the presentation trailer of this new content and other details on the update.

“Track your course through 21 holes from the Wii Sports series and join friends with local and online multiplayer, or compete together for up to 8 players in the all-new Survival Golf mode.

The player who takes the most shots to complete a course is eliminated each time.”

This is the official description of the new mode added to Nintendo Switch Sports, which recalls the great golf classic on Wii Sports but obviously with a general reworking of the graphics, the JoyCon controls and also the game modes and options. Available in this case the online multiplayer, moreover the new Survival Golf mode introduces an additional challenge that makes the competition more exciting.

For the rest, the 1.3.0 update brings with it some other features such as the game local multiplayer via LANthe adjustment of various problems that should improve the gaming experience through greater software stability and various options always related to golf, such as the possibility of applying an assisted shot mode for beginners.

We have previously seen the commercial with Juliana Moreira who is back for the occasion to promote Nintendo Switch Sports, along with the one about the grandmothers who play the title in question.