After months of neglect Nintendo Switch Sports finally brings another update with the addition of a long-awaited sport.

The update for Nintendo Switch Sports will bring new features on July 8, highlighting a sport, basketball; which will be adapted to the motion controls of Nintendo Switch with a 2 vs. 2 player mode to be played online or locally.

For players playing locally, the basketball game will also feature the three-point challenge, where you will have to test your shooting skills to see how many shots from the 3-point line you can score.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Sports: Is the update free?

The update will be completely free and will arrive on July 8 for all Nintendo Switch players who own this video game.

Tell us, do you think this update will revive the game? What do you think about this new sport?