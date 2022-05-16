In the list, which includes only physical sales, Evil Dead: The Game debuts in fifth position.

It doesn’t seem to be generating the same buzz as its predecessors, but it’s clear that Nintendo Switch Sports is doing well in sales. The game that allows us enjoy various sports with motion controls continues to occupy the first positions of the top sales internationally (and also nationally), and in the case of the United Kingdom it repeats at the top.

The data collected by Games Industry they let us see the best-selling titles in stores in the British territory, so it must be clarified that only physical sales are taken into account in this case. Despite a drop in sales of 54% Compared to the previous week, Nintendo Switch Sports remains comfortably in first place in the ranking.

Evil Dead debuts with 79% sales on PlayStationBehind repeat those of the previous classification. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the title that lets us play the nine episodes of the Star Wars sagaoccupies the second step with a decline in sales of 27%, while Horizon: Forbidden West continues to show that it has improved the availability of PlayStation 5 in the United Kingdom.

You have to go up to fifth position to find a new title in the standings. Evil Dead: The Game debuts in the British bestseller, with the new Saber Interactive selling 79% on PlayStation consoles (56% on PS5 and 23% on PS4) and the rest on Xbox platforms.

Of the rest of the ranking, it is worth noting that Elden Ring has fallen below the top ten positions, leaving behind a streak of eleven weeks in a row in the top 10. On this occasion, FromSoftware’s work remains the eleventh best-selling title in UK stores for the last seven days.

Best-selling games of the week in the UK

Nintendo Switch Sports

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Horizon: Forbidden West

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Evil Dead: The Game

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Minecraft (Switch)

Grand Theft Auto V

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

FIFA 22



Will the new Nintendo lead the top next week? If you want to know what we thought of the game, we recommend you take a look at the analysis of Nintendo Switch Sports that Jesús Bella published in this house.

