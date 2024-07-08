Through a post published on X, Nintendo has revealed the release date of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch Sports free update which will introduce the basketball. And it’s very close too, as the launch is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10.

With this new discipline, players will be able to try their hand at two-on-two match onlinein the single-player “Three-Point Shootout” mode, where we have to make as many baskets as possible within the time limit, or in “5-a-side Series”, where four players compete to see who can make five baskets first.