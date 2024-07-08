Through a post published on X, Nintendo has revealed the release date of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch Sports free update which will introduce the basketball. And it’s very close too, as the launch is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10.
With this new discipline, players will be able to try their hand at two-on-two match onlinein the single-player “Three-Point Shootout” mode, where we have to make as many baskets as possible within the time limit, or in “5-a-side Series”, where four players compete to see who can make five baskets first.
A taste of the new discipline
Of course, all the typical basketball movements, such as dribbling, passing and shooting, will be performed by mimicking the respective movement using the Switch Joy-Con, while it will be possible to move the character on the court using the directional controls. You can see a taste of the new discipline in the trailer below.
For those who don’t know, Nintendo Switch Sports is a party game that allows players to try out various different sports alone or in the company of players and friends with local and online multiplayer. For more details, we refer you to our review. Basketball is therefore added to the other sports disciplines available since launch, namely volleyball, badminton, bowling, soccer, chanbare, golf and tennis.
