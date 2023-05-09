Following Nintendo’s strengthened battle against the emulator and homebrew landscape related to Nintendo Switchthe team ofSkyline emulator for Android decided to stop work on the software in development, fearing possible legal action by the company against the group.

Following the DMCA removal request sent by Nintendo to Lockpick, the Skyline team had already announced the fact that it was considering blocking the work in order not to run into any legal issues with the Kyoto house. At this point, the cessation of development activity of Skyline has been confirmed by a message sent by the team.

“We are in a position where we could potentially infringe Nintendo’s copyrights if we continue to develop our project, Skyline, even if only by dumping digital keys from our own Switches,” the team wrote. “All development on Skyline has been halted due to the potential legal risks this entails, this site will remain active for a while but may be deactivated in the future”.

However, the developers continue to claim that their emulator is technically legal, hence the archive with code materials and already completed software builds of Skyline will remain available in the next future. However, there will be no further evolutions on the latest build and support will not continue, effectively sanctioning the end of the project as software in active development.

Nintendo’s reinvigorated attack on the emulation scene is likely due to the fact that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaked online ahead of schedule and copies of the game are already being played through emulators.