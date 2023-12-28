













In the video circulating on social networks we see the elderly woman opening a Christmas gift. Seeing that it is a Nintendo Switch she begins to cry and share her emotion with whoever she seems to be her husband. One of those present is also heard saying that the woman constantly mentioned that she wanted one.

The emotional scene has already been shared thousands of times through social networks and has generated many positive comments. Most refer to this as showing that there is never an age to stop playing. Well, even an elderly woman can enjoy video games.

The origin of the video is still unknown, but from the accents and language we can believe that it comes from somewhere in England. Even so, the grandmother has already stolen the hearts of thousands of social media users. I hope you are really enjoying your new Nintendo Switch.

Why is Nintendo Switch a good gift for any age?

Nintendo Switch is well known for its catalog of video games designed to be enjoyed with the family. With this in mind, Many of their exclusive titles are quite fun and have very simple mechanics. Anyone can jump on them and play even if they have zero experience with this medium.

Source: Nintendo

For these reasons it is usually highly sought after by the most casual public. Not to mention that characters like Mario, Link and Donkey Kong are very recognized even by people not so familiar with their sagas. That's why it works great as a gift to introduce someone to video games.

