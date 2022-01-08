Nintendo Switch has totaled sales for 101.88 million units, thus exceeding the numbers of Wii, which in the course of its life cycle reached 101.63 million units sold.

A few days ago there was talk of how Nintendo Switch has exceeded 100 million units sold, but today the same source, VGChartz, has provided more precise data in this regard, updating the information to 25 December 2021.

Waiting for an official confirmation from Nintendo, the source claims that Switch is currently posing as the sixth best-selling console ever, right behind PlayStation with 102.49 million units, PS4 with 116.80 million and Game Boy with 118.69 million.

The overtaking of these platforms appears more than likely in the next few months, especially if the Japanese hybrid console continues to grind numbers as it did in 2021, both in the West and in Japan.

In this regard, the current division of units should be 34.74 million in the US, 26.90 million in Europe (of which 5.14 in the UK, 6.668 in France and 5.44 in Germany) and 22.98 million. in Japan.

These are the most successful games for Nintendo Switch with the data updated to 30 September 2021: