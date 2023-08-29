New video game hardware data provided for July 2023 shows system family sales nintendoswitch have now surpassed those of the Wii in the U.S. The launch of the excellent game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” certainly helped boost hardware sales of nintendoswitch last month, according to Circana, formerly known as the NPD Group.

Games Industry notes that cumulative sales of nintendoswitch are currently below those of the successful Xbox 360 of Microsoft for almost a million additional units and for less than five million units of the classic Playstation 2 of sony.

“He switches has also continued to maintain a strong performance in 2023, thanks to the release of ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘. In fact, cumulative US sales of hardware from switches finally surpassed those of the Wii in the US market during July 2023. Now, the cumulative sales of switches are below the Xbox 360 for less than a million units and the Playstation 2 for less than five million.” —Game Industry

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: Damn! They are going to reach the Xbox 360 without a doubt, and with an extended period beyond the life cycle of the switches it is very possible that Nintendo I took the throne from Playstation 2.