Information about the size of some gods upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switchincluding Sea of Stars, Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slap and Beans 2 and Trine 5.
In particular, the new slapping adventure starring Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, arriving on PC and console on September 22, 2023, is a featherweight that does not even reach 1 GB of space, to be precise 958MB.
Far more cumbersome, but still not too heavy, the promising JRPG Sea of Stars, which will occupy 3.98 GB, while with Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy we arrive at around 4.73 GB.
The size of upcoming games coming to Switch
Below you will find the game sizes coming soon to Nintendo Switch. Where there is an asterisk it means that the game is not yet available in the Italian eShop and we have taken Nintendo Everything data, based on international eShops, as a reference.
- The Isle Tide Hotel – 13.7GB*
-
Norn9: Last Era – 9.61GB
-
Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – 4.73GB
-
Sea of Stars – 3.98GB
-
The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation – 1.62GB
-
Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party – 1.39GB
-
Hidden Paws Bundle – 1.4GB*
-
Little Devil: Foster Mayhem – 1.19 GB
-
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2 – 958 MB
-
Lost Forest – 910MB
-
You Suck at Parking – 837MB
-
Maze – 599 MB
-
Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils – 446MB*
-
Heart Chain Kitty: All Screwed Up – 331 MB*
-
Ashina: The Red Witch – 291MB*
-
Jelly Fruits Adventure: Magic Match 3 Puzzle – 133 MB
-
Ralph and the Blue Ball – 93MB*
-
Word Search Puzzles: Find the Words! – 87MB
-
Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet – 29 MB
#Nintendo #Switch #revealed #dimensions #Sea #Stars #Trine #Slaps #Beans
Leave a Reply