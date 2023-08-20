Information about the size of some gods upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switchincluding Sea of ​​Stars, Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slap and Beans 2 and Trine 5.

In particular, the new slapping adventure starring Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, arriving on PC and console on September 22, 2023, is a featherweight that does not even reach 1 GB of space, to be precise 958MB.

Far more cumbersome, but still not too heavy, the promising JRPG Sea of ​​Stars, which will occupy 3.98 GB, while with Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy we arrive at around 4.73 GB.