In the eShop of Nintendo Switch information is now available download size of numerous digital games releasing in the coming days and weeks, including Life is Strange 2 and Trek to Yomi.

Below are the dimensions of the games revealed by the eShop, from heaviest to lightest:

Life is Strange 2 – 27.15GB

The Crimson Flower that Divides: Lunar Coupling – 5,23GB

Trek to Yomi – 4.09GB

Fashion Police Squad – 3.05GB

OSHIIRO – 2.08GB

The Pathless – 1.9GB

Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris – 1,08GB

Puzzle Bobble 2X/BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3/Bust-A-Move 3 S-Tribute – 557MB

Exitman Deluxe – 533MB

Perseverance: Complete Edition – 529MB

Brave’s Rage – 420MB

Lucie’s Potager – 308MB

Sakura Cupid – 306MB

Air Jet Fighter Combat – Europe Fly Plane Attack – 295MB

Daily Dadish – 287MB

Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper – 264MB

Montezuma’s Revenge – 180MB

Capybara Madness – 127MB

Spy Bros. – 116MB

Radiantflux Hyperfractal 4.0 – 114MB

Pixel Game Maker Series Cat and Tower – 82MB

Jumbo Airport Story – 75MB

Pocket Witch – 61MB

Pets at Work – 42MB

We have retrieved the above information from the Italian eShop whenever possible. The rest of the data was collected by NintendoEverything by consulting the European, Japanese and US division of the shop and therefore the dimensions could vary in our shores, due to the localization.

As we can see the narrative adventure Life is Strange 2, released on Switch on February 2, is the heaviest of the games on the list with 27.15 GB of space required for download and installation, much higher than the average. The dimensions of Trek to Yomi, the 2D samurai-themed action of Flying Wild Hogs to be released on January 30, which requires just over 4GB, are much smaller.