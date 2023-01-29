In the eShop of Nintendo Switch information is now available download size of numerous digital games releasing in the coming days and weeks, including Life is Strange 2 and Trek to Yomi.
Below are the dimensions of the games revealed by the eShop, from heaviest to lightest:
- Life is Strange 2 – 27.15GB
- The Crimson Flower that Divides: Lunar Coupling – 5,23GB
- Trek to Yomi – 4.09GB
- Fashion Police Squad – 3.05GB
- OSHIIRO – 2.08GB
- The Pathless – 1.9GB
- Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris – 1,08GB
- Puzzle Bobble 2X/BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3/Bust-A-Move 3 S-Tribute – 557MB
- Exitman Deluxe – 533MB
- Perseverance: Complete Edition – 529MB
- Brave’s Rage – 420MB
- Lucie’s Potager – 308MB
- Sakura Cupid – 306MB
- Air Jet Fighter Combat – Europe Fly Plane Attack – 295MB
- Daily Dadish – 287MB
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper – 264MB
- Montezuma’s Revenge – 180MB
- Capybara Madness – 127MB
- Spy Bros. – 116MB
- Radiantflux Hyperfractal 4.0 – 114MB
- Pixel Game Maker Series Cat and Tower – 82MB
- Jumbo Airport Story – 75MB
- Pocket Witch – 61MB
- Pets at Work – 42MB
We have retrieved the above information from the Italian eShop whenever possible. The rest of the data was collected by NintendoEverything by consulting the European, Japanese and US division of the shop and therefore the dimensions could vary in our shores, due to the localization.
As we can see the narrative adventure Life is Strange 2, released on Switch on February 2, is the heaviest of the games on the list with 27.15 GB of space required for download and installation, much higher than the average. The dimensions of Trek to Yomi, the 2D samurai-themed action of Flying Wild Hogs to be released on January 30, which requires just over 4GB, are much smaller.
#Nintendo #Switch #Revealed #dimensions #Life #Strange #Trek #Yomi
Leave a Reply