Through the updates of the pages of theeShop the download size of various games in the home straight on Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks and months, including Digimon Survive, MADiSON and Dungeons 3.

As we can see, all the games listed below have quite small dimensions. For example, Digimon Survive, which will debut in stores on Friday 29 July, has dimensions that are around 4.7 GB. Dungeons 3 is the heaviest title on the list, touching the 6 GB overall, understandable given the amount of content present in the base game and in the expansions, included in the package arriving on September 15th. MADiSON, the horror of Bloodious Games of which we have already published our review, instead does not even come to weigh 1 GB.

Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition – 5.9GB

Digimon Survive – 4.7GB

Cleo: A Pirate’s Tale – 2.6GB

South of the Circle – 2.4GB

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth !! Choro-gon * Breath – 1.3GB

Turrican Anthology Vol. I – 1.3GB

Little League World Series Baseball 2022 – 1.0GB

Promo Pack 2 × 1 – 1.0GB

MADiSON – 887MB

Strange Horticulture – 743MB

Frogun – 563MB

Train Valley: Console Edition – 557MB

Super Bullet Break – 552MB

Hell Blasters – 472MB

Jigoku Unko Toripuru – 428MB

Solitaire Master VS – 370MB

Japanese Escape Games The Hospital – 370MB

Treehouse Riddle – 284MB

After Wave: Downfall – 264MB

Superpanda 2 – 260MB

Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite – 225MB

Artsy Pixel – 215MB

LootLite – 155MB

Sofiya and the Ancient Clan – 141MB

Avenging Spirit – 49MB

Digimon Survive

The information was extracted not only from the European division of the Nitendo online store but also from the Japanese and North American one and subsequently shared on the pages of Nintendo Everything. Consequently, some dimensions may be slightly lower or higher in our shores, for example due to the location.

