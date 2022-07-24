Through the updates of the pages of theeShop the download size of various games in the home straight on Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks and months, including Digimon Survive, MADiSON and Dungeons 3.
As we can see, all the games listed below have quite small dimensions. For example, Digimon Survive, which will debut in stores on Friday 29 July, has dimensions that are around 4.7 GB. Dungeons 3 is the heaviest title on the list, touching the 6 GB overall, understandable given the amount of content present in the base game and in the expansions, included in the package arriving on September 15th. MADiSON, the horror of Bloodious Games of which we have already published our review, instead does not even come to weigh 1 GB.
- Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition – 5.9GB
- Digimon Survive – 4.7GB
- Cleo: A Pirate’s Tale – 2.6GB
- South of the Circle – 2.4GB
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth !! Choro-gon * Breath – 1.3GB
- Turrican Anthology Vol. I – 1.3GB
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022 – 1.0GB
- Promo Pack 2 × 1 – 1.0GB
- MADiSON – 887MB
- Strange Horticulture – 743MB
- Frogun – 563MB
- Train Valley: Console Edition – 557MB
- Super Bullet Break – 552MB
- Hell Blasters – 472MB
- Jigoku Unko Toripuru – 428MB
- Solitaire Master VS – 370MB
- Japanese Escape Games The Hospital – 370MB
- Treehouse Riddle – 284MB
- After Wave: Downfall – 264MB
- Superpanda 2 – 260MB
- Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite – 225MB
- Artsy Pixel – 215MB
- LootLite – 155MB
- Sofiya and the Ancient Clan – 141MB
- Avenging Spirit – 49MB
The information was extracted not only from the European division of the Nitendo online store but also from the Japanese and North American one and subsequently shared on the pages of Nintendo Everything. Consequently, some dimensions may be slightly lower or higher in our shores, for example due to the location.
