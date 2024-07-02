Nintendo has released a new system update For Nintendo Switchwhich brings the firmware to version 18.1.0 and it already presents itself as a particular novelty as it is one of the few updates distributed so far that is applied without having to reboot the console.
The “rebootless” update, as it is called, therefore it does not require restarting the console to be able to apply it, which in itself already indicates an update of not exactly enormous dimensions, without having to restart the session from scratch for installation and startup.
Reportedly, the changes are rather marginal, but this is still a system update required for all console users, so it should be applied as soon as it’s available, with the rollout expected to have already taken place overnight.
Some minor but interesting changes
The 18.1.0 update is tied to the discontinuation of the Twitter support integrated into the console, which had already been announced in the past few days. This leads to some changes in the system software, which have therefore been introduced by this new formware update.
In addition to this, the update also brings some changes to the features of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate chapters and to Splatoon 2 and Splatoon 3, as well as an expansion of the list of “banned words”, which has now become a real tradition for Nintendo Switch updates.
Finally, the update also brings “improvements to the stability system general”, which obviously could not be missing among the features of this system update, being practically the standard phrase of all those released previously.
#Nintendo #Switch #Receives #System #Update #18.1.0 #Reboot #Heres #Whats
Leave a Reply