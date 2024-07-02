Nintendo has released a new system update For Nintendo Switchwhich brings the firmware to version 18.1.0 and it already presents itself as a particular novelty as it is one of the few updates distributed so far that is applied without having to reboot the console.

The “rebootless” update, as it is called, therefore it does not require restarting the console to be able to apply it, which in itself already indicates an update of not exactly enormous dimensions, without having to restart the session from scratch for installation and startup.

Reportedly, the changes are rather marginal, but this is still a system update required for all console users, so it should be applied as soon as it’s available, with the rollout expected to have already taken place overnight.