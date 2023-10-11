We are in a time of great rumors about Nintendo Switch, from what type of graphics it would have to the launch games on it, and of course, a supposedly definitive release date has also been given according to insiders. However, the predecessor console continues to receive improvements, and just a few hours ago a new patch was added for users to download.

On this occasion the update has been implemented 17.0.0, which does not have many changes to notice, since it is a process of stability of the console, this so that the user has a better experience when using it. Given this, news that users have been waiting for years is ruled out, and that is the possibility of customizable themes, something that at this moment is unthinkable for them to implement.

Here is the note confirmed by Nintendo:

– General system stability improvements to improve user experience.

For now, it seems that the Japanese company is still focused on its current console, given that there are still quite a few games to be released in the coming months, the clearest example being Super Mario Bros. Wonder which arrives next week. To this are added more like Princess Peach Showtime!which is prepared to end the fiscal year corresponding to 2023.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: I believe that by now there will no longer be such big improvements beyond maintenance issues, so we will have to wait until Nintendo’s next big step, that is, the new console.