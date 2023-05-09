On this day the results of the last fiscal year of Nintendo, which have been favorable for the company in various aspects, since its flagship console does not stop selling, even when it has already been on the market for 6 years. And while you might think that now only software would remain in high numbers, it seems that this is not the case.

The distribution of just over 125.62 million units in the world has been confirmed, making the device now the second best seller of the company, since the Nintendo DS with its 154 million it is still a distant goal. However, the company expects to sell at least 15 million more in its next fiscal cycle.

For its part, the list of best-selling games on the console was shared:

1.- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 53.79 million

2.- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 42.21 million

3.- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 31.09 million

4.- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 29.81 million

5.- Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield – 25.82 million

6.- Super Mario Odyssey – 25.76 million

7.- Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet – 22.10 million

8.- Super Mario Party – 19.14 million

9.- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 15.41 million

10.- Ring Fit Adventure – 15.38 million

Here are the latest game sales results:

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 1.86 million

– Fire Emblem Engage – 1.61 million

– Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 1.46 million

– Metroid Prime Remastered – 1.09 million

– Bayonetta 3 – 1.07 million

For their part, it was mentioned that they are focused on switchesso having a new console is not going to happen anytime soon.

via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: They may have sold a couple million more now that the Zelda Switch Oled came out. It seems that at the moment we will not have new news from another console, unless the next figure of Switch does not advance or something similar.