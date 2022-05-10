With the close of the fiscal year (March 31, 2022), Nintendo shared their financial results: Nintendo Switch it reached 107.65 million units distributed, of which 4.11 million during the first quarter of the current year. The copies of the software distributed in the same period amounted to 55.77 million.

In addition to these numbers, Nintendo has also shared the updated data of its best-selling games, which we report below, in addition to those of its other titles.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 45.33 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 38.64 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 28.17 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 26.55 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 24.27 million Super Mario Odyssey – 23.50 million Super Mario Party – 17.78 million Pokemon Shining Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl – 14.65 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.53 million Ring Fit Adventure – 14.09 million

Nintendo also shared updated sales figures for numerous other titles, from which we learn that Pokémon Legends: Arceus (you can find our review at this address) placed 12.64 million copies, Metroid Dread 2.9, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword 3.91, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 9.43, and Kirby and the lost land 2.65 from the date of publication.

Total software sales amount to 822.18 million games sold for the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu