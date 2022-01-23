Ampere Analysis has forecast the pace of console sales in a market marked by production problems.

The year 2021 has left us a very unusual scene during the first steps of the new generation consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series have been a success in sales, surprising even the manufacturer AMD. However, it has also been marked by console production problems due to shortage of supplies.

The manufacturer itself confirms that these problems will continue throughout 2022, not reaching a balance between supply and demand until 2023, although it will improve from the second half of the year. This leaves us an atypical scenario for normality in sales of the new consoles, however, the analysts of Ampere Analysis They already have their forecasts for this year.

Ampere’s director of research, Piers Harding-Rolls, predicted a total of 18 million PS5 sold for this 2022, while the family Xbox Series would reach nine million. The leader in hardware sales would be switch, where among the three current models they would reach 21 million of consoles sold.

Ampere Analysis bets on an improvement in availability“It seems that availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles will improve slowly over the year and our expectation is that Sony will outsell Microsoft two to one,” Harding-Rolls explained in a report shared by VGC. Among the reasons for the success of Nintendo Switch, the analyst bets on boost in demand of the new model, Nintendo Switch OLED.

Meanwhile, the three companies are celebrating successes, with the Xbox Series achieving its best month in the UK, the highest sales for the console since its launch in 2020. The Nintendo Switch, in turn, has been the best-selling console in the United States in 2021, including the Christmas period. As for Sony, it has had no trouble beating historical sales data for PlayStation despite shortage issues.

More about: Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, Sales and 2022.