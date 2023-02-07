Nintendo has released its financial report for the ninth month of the fiscal year 2022/2023 and has revealed that the Nintendo Switch manufacturing and distribution issues can be considered “mostly solved”, with the end of 2022.

The Kyoto company said: “Between the months of October and December 2022 which include the holiday period, the effects of stock limits of semiconductors and other components have been largely resolved and shipments have generally gone according to plan. That said, units sold are fewer than in the same period last year when the OLED Nintendo Switch was released.”

Recall that Nintendo Switch, despite having suffered the consequences of production problems, uses older components than modern consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, consequently the Japanese hybrid console has never completely disappeared from store shelves.

As for sales, they fell 21.3% yoy in the recent quarter. In any case, Nintendo Switch has sold 14.91 million units in the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (which ends at the end of March 2023): a significant figure for a console that has many years behind it.

Sales may have slowed, but the Switch can boast of outselling both Game Boy and PS4. Many also feel that the time has come to announce new Nintendo hardware. What do you think about it?