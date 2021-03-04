Nintendo’s widely-anticipated Switch Pro model will feature a seven-inch 720p OLED screen and output at up to 4K when connected to a TV.

That’s according to a Bloomberg report, which cites sources aware that Samsung will provide its screens and begin production on those from June.

Nintendo’s plan is to reveal the new Switch model this year with an eye to launch in time for the lucrative holiday season, the report concludes, though no firmer release window is given.

Eurogamer News Cast – Nintendo Direct special

The current Switch offers a 6.2 inch screen, while the Switch Lite’s screen is 5.5 inches. Both are LCD rather than OLED, meaning this new model – if it launches as reported – will boast a larger and higher contrast display.

The online response to news of a 720p screen has been mixed, but the gains from a 1080p resolution on a screen that size would likely not be as pronounced as some have suggested, while it would also decrease battery life and likely drive up the unit’s overall price.

Nintendo has kept mum about its plans for a new Switch model, though references to it have existed in the console’s firmware for nearly a year now. Security researcher Mike heskin wrote back in January how these strings pointed to an OLED / MiniLED screen and the capability to upscale HDMI output to 4K.

Talk of a souped up Switch began in March 2019, when a Wall St Journal report stated two new Nintendo Switch models were on the horizon. One would be a cheaper option, which Eurogamer sources told us was designed for a handheld-only audience, and which was later revealed as the Nintendo Switch Lite.

The other would have “enhanced features targeted at avid videogamers” which Eurogamer reported would be comparable an upgrade as the one seen on 3DS to its New 3DS relaunch. It wouldn’t, in other words, be a Switch 2.

We’ve contacted Nintendo for comment on today’s report.