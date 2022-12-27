John Linneman of Digital Foundry said in his opinion Nintendo Switch Pro will no longer be released: there was a moment when it seemed that the japanese house was about to announce this mid-gen upgrade, but for one reason or another it was decided to shelve the project.

This means that the upcoming Nintendo console it will in all likelihood be the successor to the Switch, but Linneman said he thinks that it won’t hit stores in 2023 and that the company may be afraid to make this transition given what has happened in recent years.

In fact, there has been avery clear alternation: GameCube was a flop, Wii was a success, Wii U was a flop, Switch was a success. It is normal that in Kyoto they are a little nervous: creating something new, as per tradition, could be risky and dissatisfy the enormous user base built so far.

At the same time Linneman fears that Nintendo may simply opt for a Switch 2, keeping the current concept and making a hardware upgrade to bring the power of the platform up to current standards.

However, such a choice could be perceived by fans as a mere upgrade, and furthermore the problem of what name to give to the new console would arise. In short, not an easy situation: we will see how they decide to proceed.