The YouTuber Naga he made a very interesting operation, modding a Nintendo Switch with new hardware implementations that have allowed it to run quite convincingly a series of titles that we would never have expected to see on that console, such as GTA 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Call of Duty Black Ops and more.

In fact, it is in all respects a rather different machine, but inside the same original chassis that makes us understand what could be done with the same form factor, as well as making us dream about what the famous Nintendo Switch Pro never made but long rumored in the video game world.

Naga has modified a Nintendo Switch by inserting 8GB RAM and running the CPU at 2.6GHz and the GPU at 1.26GHz, using Box64 and Wine on L4T Ubuntu 18.04 with a custom kernel operating system.