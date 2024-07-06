The YouTuber Naga he made a very interesting operation, modding a Nintendo Switch with new hardware implementations that have allowed it to run quite convincingly a series of titles that we would never have expected to see on that console, such as GTA 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Call of Duty Black Ops and more.
In fact, it is in all respects a rather different machine, but inside the same original chassis that makes us understand what could be done with the same form factor, as well as making us dream about what the famous Nintendo Switch Pro never made but long rumored in the video game world.
Naga has modified a Nintendo Switch by inserting 8GB RAM and running the CPU at 2.6GHz and the GPU at 1.26GHz, using Box64 and Wine on L4T Ubuntu 18.04 with a custom kernel operating system.
A decidedly upgraded machine
In short, not exactly an operation for everyone but we can see the results in the video below and they are really interesting.
In the video we can see Final Fantasy 7 Remake on this modified Nintendo Switch, which in itself is already a special spectacle.
Other titles tested include Stray, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, GTA 5, Watch Dogs, Call of Duty: Black Ops and more. Although there is not a really convincing stability all the time, considering the context the results achieved are remarkable.
The titles are displayed at a rather low resolution, especially for the most recent ones, but still quite acceptable, while the frame rate suffers some obvious drops in the newer and more hardware-demanding titles, but overall the experiment is a success.
In the meantime, we are waiting for the announcement of the alleged Nintendo Switch 2, which we have learned will have no availability problems, considering that the company wants to fight scalpers through widespread distribution on the official market.
