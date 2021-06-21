Doug Bowser has talked about the technological benefits and how to use them on Nintendo, but nothing concrete about the Switch Pro.

We have been a few months with the “buzz” of Nintendo Switch Pro but, despite the leaks, in the Big N they are reluctant to have to confirm if it really exists or is just a product of our imagination. In the absence of knowing if a new version of the hybrid with 4K OLED display it will arrive soon or not, from the middle The Washington Post have spoken with Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo America, who has given his own point of view on technological advances in the company. Touch read between the lines.

The manager has reflected on the good response of the public with Nintendo Switch and the excellent figures that the console is achieving after five years in the market. Regarding looking to the future, Bowser says that “We are always looking for technology and how technology can improve gaming experiences“, something that has always characterized the Japanese firm.

The president of Nintendo America does not give many clues about Nintendo Switch ProBowser went further and further explained his thoughts on technological advancements: “It’s not just adding technological advancements for the sake of it.” It’s the specific way that technology can enhance a gaming experience. Later, Where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on existing hardware or platforms or do you want to wait for the next platform? And what is the proper gaming experience with that? There are a series of factors that intervene and it is something that we are always looking at, “says the president of Nintendo America.

As you can see, without some answers somewhat ambiguous and open to free interpretation each. Are you implying that it is better to wait for a generational change for Nintendo? Or is it just a phrase to mislead? Recently, Nintendo said that the console was approximately in the middle of its life cycle, so, although they look to the future, it seems difficult that they are thinking of a new machine. We will have to wait, since the Japanese firm does not seem to be in a great hurry.

