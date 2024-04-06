Like every weekend the rankings of best-selling games on the eShop of Nintendo Switch. In that of April 6th we once again find ourselves in first position Princess: Peach Showtime!followed by the immortals Stardew Valley and Minecraft, which have always been very popular on the big N console. Let's see the complete top 30:
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Stardew Valley
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Hogwarts Legacy
- EA Sports FC 24
- Among Us
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Mario Party Superstars
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- South Park: Snow Day
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- It Takes Two
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Unravel Two
- Balatro
- Untitled Goose Game
- The Game of Life 2
- MLB The Show 24
- Gang Beasts
- Hello Kitty Kruisers
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Poppy Playtime
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
Stardew Valley first in the digital-only games ranking
As per tradition, the eShop has also drawn up the weekly ranking of games sold only in digital format.
In this case the peak is Stardew Valley, which thanks to continuous updates remains one of the most played and desired titles on the console. In second place we find another evergreen like Among Us, while the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection closes the podium, despite the huge problems encountered at launch, only partially resolved by Aspyr.
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Balatro
- The Game of Life 2
- Poppy Playtime
- Slime Ranchers
- Hollow Knight
- Final Fantasy VII
- Pico Park
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Inside
- Not Tonight 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Goat Simulator
- Don't Starve Together
- Pepper Grinder
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Human: Fall Flat
- Terraria
- One
- Suika Game
- Railbound
- Little Nightmares
- Hole I
- Final Fantasy IX
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- Dave the Diver
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
#Nintendo #Switch #Princess #Peach #Showtime #remains #top #eShop #rankings