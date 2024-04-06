See also Ugly, strong, and formal? Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold 10 million 3 days | EarthGamer

Like every weekend the rankings of best-selling games on the eShop of Nintendo Switch . In that of April 6th we once again find ourselves in first position Princess: Peach Showtime! followed by the immortals Stardew Valley and Minecraft, which have always been very popular on the big N console. Let's see the complete top 30:

Stardew Valley first in the digital-only games ranking

Stardew Valley

As per tradition, the eShop has also drawn up the weekly ranking of games sold only in digital format.

In this case the peak is Stardew Valley, which thanks to continuous updates remains one of the most played and desired titles on the console. In second place we find another evergreen like Among Us, while the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection closes the podium, despite the huge problems encountered at launch, only partially resolved by Aspyr.