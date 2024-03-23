Like every weekend it arrived ranking of best-selling games on the eShop of Nintendo Switch. This time too we find the immortal in first place Mario Kart 8 Deluxewhich still remains one of the most popular titles on the console, despite almost seven years having passed since its publication.
On the lowest step of the podium we find Princess Peach: Showtime!, the new exclusive starring the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom. Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection follows immediately after, despite the numerous and serious problems that afflict the collection created by Aspyr. Let's see the top 30 in full:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario Party Superstars
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Unicorn Overlord
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Minecraft
- Stardew Valley
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Balatro
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Hello Kitty Kruisers
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Among Us
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Poppy Playtime
- NBA 2K24
- Overcooked 2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Just Dance 2024 Deluxe Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass
