Nintendo Switch was presented with a trailer of three minutes on October 20, 2016. Today Nintendo removed that trailer, making it private, thus raising fans’ hopes for the announcement of Nintendo Switch 2 . Below you can see the trailer in question:

Speculations

According to some, Nintendo may have removed the video so as not to hinder the possible Nintendo Switch 2 presentation trailer at the level SEO (search engine optimization). In reality, despite the speculation, the new console is unlikely to be presented before next year, given that Nintendo has ruled out talking about it in 2023.

So what could be the reason for removal? There is actually talk of the end of the rights to the song White Denim used for the trailer, although there is nothing confirmed on the matter. In reality it would still be a strange move, considering the current success of the console, capable of still selling millions of units. So why take it away?

Another hypothesis is that it was a simple mistake, although this is unlikely to be the case, given that it would have been corrected as soon as it emerged publicly.

The bottom line is that the blackout of the footage remains a mystery. Nintendo itself has not commented on the situation, also because it does not present any particular critical issues.