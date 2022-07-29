Respect Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo is the one that has suffered less from the so-called “chip crisis”, with production of the various versions of Switch that has almost always gone very well. Until now at least. In fact, according to a communication from the official supplier of the chips necessary for the operation of the console, Hosiden Corpit seems that in the coming months it will be difficult to assemble new machines.

All this derives from not being able to obtain the raw materials necessary for the work, which prompted the company not to submit even the last tax report, which is very relevant in this case given that more than half of the revenues derive from the agreements with Nintendo. .

“The latest outlook for Hosiden shows the likelihood that production will decrease in the July-September quarter versus April-June, which however should be the other way around for the entertainment sector, which tends to increase production ahead of the year-end holidays.“said Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda.”This suggests that his client’s fiscal year plan [Nintendo] it is becoming more difficult to achieve“.

Who knows if the eventual Switch Pro or Switch 2 is anticipated to address this problem.

