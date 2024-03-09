Like every weekend it arrived weekly ranking of the best-selling games on theNintendo Switch eShopwhich this time sees a major upheaval at the top.
Thanks to the 75% discount available on the store, Overcooked 2 returned to the top of the top 30 again of the most purchased games, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario vs. Donkey Kong dropped out of the podium, with the former falling to fourth place, while the latter made a slip, going from first to eighth place. Let's see the complete ranking:
- Overcooked 2
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Minecraft
- Stardew Valley
- Balatro
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Among Us
- EA Sports FC 24
- Mario Party Superstars
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Unicorn Overlord
- It Takes Two
- Unravel Two
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Poppy Playtime
- Monopoly
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- A Little to the Left
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Hole I
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Untitled Goose Game
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection
- Rayman Legends
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
The ranking of games available only digitally
In addition to the general ranking, the eShop also offers the top 30 of the best-selling games available only in digital format. In this case at the top and in third place we find the ever green Stardew Valley and Among Us, while in second place there is Balatro, the surprising roguelite card game inspired by poker which is achieving notable success these days and which certainly it lends itself well to a portable console like the Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more, here is our review.
- Stardew Valley
- Balatro
- Among Us
- Poppy Playtime
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- A Little to the Left
- Hole I
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Suika Game
- Call of Honor
- Hollow Knight
- One
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Farmer Simulator Evolution
- Fit My Cat
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Tools Up
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
- Wheel of Fortune
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
- Inside
- Rubber Bandits
- Penny's Big Breakaway
- Slime Ranchers
