Like every weekend it arrived weekly ranking of the best-selling games on theNintendo Switch eShopwhich this time sees a major upheaval at the top.

Thanks to the 75% discount available on the store, Overcooked 2 returned to the top of the top 30 again of the most purchased games, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario vs. Donkey Kong dropped out of the podium, with the former falling to fourth place, while the latter made a slip, going from first to eighth place. Let's see the complete ranking: