In its summary document of its latest financial report, Nintendo revealed that in the last fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2022, the 38.5% of the games for Nintendo Switch were sold in digital format. This is a stable figure compared to the previous year, albeit slightly down, as shown in the graph below. To consider the fact that the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021 was that of the closures for the pandemic and the release of the cyclone Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo digital game sales chart

The figure is also in contrast to those of the other major consoles, whose games are now sold more in digital format than in physical format, so much so that Sony is about to make the PS5 optical player completely optional.

However, Nintendo has stressed that its goal is not to increase sales in digital, but the overall sales of Nintendo Switch games, thus also including the physical market. For the company, digital sales growth must reflect consumer preferences, not be a stretch.

In a subsequent graph it was shown how digital sales revenues grew over the previous year, reaching 359.6 billion yem.





Nintendo’s digital sales revenue grew despite the slight decline in sales

The figure is six times higher than that of March 31, 2018. Downloadable versions of packaged games, shown in red, accounted for 56.2% of total digital sales, while Nintendo Switch Online accounts for around half of the remaining sales. those indicated in blue.