Nintendo has announced an exciting update for players in Mexico who are subscribed to their online service. As of October 1, subscription prices for Nintendo Switch Online will see a significant reduction, which is sure to be welcomed by video game enthusiasts across the country.

The annual individual subscription, which used to cost 500 MXNwill be reduced to just 399 MXN. This means considerable savings for those who enjoy the online features and additional benefits that the service offers.

But that is not all. If you are looking for options for the whole family, the family subscription will also experience a discount. Previously, the expansion pack family had a cost of 1899 MXN. However, starting October 1st, this price will be reduced to 1599 MXN.

It is important to mention that although these exciting price changes were announced by Nintendo via email, have not yet been reflected on their website. Therefore, you may want to keep an eye out for updates on the official website of Nintendo to make sure you take advantage of these new prices as of the date indicated.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Oh! It’s good that the prices are adjusted! Although I definitely still think the Expansion Pack is not worth paying for and the games should be available for sale but if Nintendo fans don’t complain and are happy, then happy.