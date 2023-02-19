In the document with the appendices of the motivation of the provisional rejection of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, the CMA has revealed that the service Nintendo Switch Online will also be available for the next console Of Nintendo.

For the uninitiated, the CMA is the English antitrust body. In any case, in the text it is possible to read, on page 9:

“Nintendo Switch Online was left out of market share because Nintendo’s cloud gaming service is very limited. Nintendo’s cloud gaming service is only available on Nintendo Switch and [CENSURATO].

1 Nintendo Switch Online gives players access to cloud saves and online multiplayer, among other features.

2 Because of this, we considered Nintendo Switch Online essentially a service for online multiplayer, rather than one for cloud gaming.”

Currently Nintendo Switch Online is only available for Nintendo Switch. There censored part of the document could therefore hide the company’s new console, which at this point could be backwards compatible with the current one. Unfortunately nothing is known for sure. The only certainty is that it is already in the works since the life cycle of Nintendo Switch is heading towards its natural conclusion.