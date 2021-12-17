Nintendo announces that Altered Beast and other classics SEGA MEGA DRIVE are now available on Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on package. All subscribers to the service will now be able to enjoy five new titles for the classic console SAW. It is about:
- Altered Beast
- ToeJam & Earl
- Sword of Vermillion
- Dynamite Headdy
- Thunder Force II
We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to the new titles for SEGA MEGA DRIVE available on Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on package. If you want to know more about the subscription service you can find many details in our previous article. Good vision.
Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack – New for December
Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu
