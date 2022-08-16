Nintendo confirms the new “free” game coming to subscribers a Nintendo Switch Online with Additional Package: it is Wave Race 64which will be available to subscribers to the service from 19 August 2022, complete with a presentation trailer official.

The historic aquatic racing had already emerged in the rumors and, also considering the recent registration of the trademark, was practically expected shortly within the collection of titles that can be played in backward compatibility by Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with Additional Package. Obviously, since this is a Nintendo 64 game, it is necessary to have the higher tier of the subscription, since it is the only one that includes the titles belonging to this console in addition to those of Sega Mega Drive.

Originally released in September 1996 in Japan and the following April in Europe, Wave Race 64 is still remembered as one of the most compelling water mode racing games, largely thanks to its advanced water physics simulation. At the time, fluid handling and the behavior of vehicles above the surface, which changed according to the waves present in the game and generated with the passage of the players, was a particularly cutting-edge technology, and is still remarkable today. ‘today.

Inside we find nine paths through various environments, to be tested within various game modes and using different pilots. Last month we saw the July 2022 NES and SNES games unveiled by Nintendo with a trailer.