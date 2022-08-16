Nintendo announced that subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + add-on package will soon enjoy a new title for Nintendo 64that is to say Wave Race 64.

Released for the first time on September 27, 1996 in Japan, then the following April in Europe, it is a racing game that includes different modes, such as Championship, Time Trials And Stunt Mode, and nine paths to tackle. It will be available worldwide on the Nintendo 64 app starting this Friday 19 August. Below, the announcement trailer.

Nintendo Switch Online – Wave Race 64

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu