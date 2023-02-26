Nintendo has released a new reveal trailer for the service Nintendo Switch Onlinea “Overview Trailer” updated which aims to make a general presentation of the characteristics of the subscription with the addition of Gameboy games recently entered.

As we saw announced at the recent Nintendo Direct and immediately after actually included in the catalog, the Nintendo Switch Online now also includes games for Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance within the ever-growing catalog of titles dedicated to retro gaming on old consoles, and these are now part of the service features shown in the trailer.

In particular, here we are talking about the basic version of Nintendo Switch Online, therefore the presentation is limited to Game Boy games, but the overview summarizes the 5 features core of the service, or the online multiplayer game, the games of the classic consoles (which in the basic version of the subscription include NES, Super Nintendo and Game Boy), the possibility of transferring the saves to the cloud to have backups of these, the options of the dedicated app and finally various bonuses such as free games linked to the subscription, including Tetris 99 and others.

The novelty in this case is represented by the Game Boy games, to which are also added those of the Game Boy Advance in case you switch to the higher tier of the subscription, i.e. Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Package, which also includes Nintendo 64 games and Sega MegaDrive.