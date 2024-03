In the celebratory video of TUE10 Day 2024 it has been announced that three new titles will join the portfolio Game Boy for subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online. It's about Dr. Mario (1990) for Game Boy, Mario Golf (1999) e Mario Tennis (2000) for Game Boy Color. All three will be available from March 12th.

Let's see the video with the announcement below.

TUE10 Day 2024

Source: Nintendo