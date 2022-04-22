They add to the service Nintendo Switch Online + additional package three new games for SEGA Mega Drivethat is to say Sonic The Hedgehog Spinballthe fantasy RPG Shining Force 2 and the action Space Harrier 2 (the former which many of you will remember as a playable cabinet in Yakuza 0). These are three classics SAW that thanks to Nintendo can revive in this new portable guise.

In particular the advent of Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball comes at a very rich time for the blue hedgehog who, between the recent announcement of SONIC ORIGINS and the fortune at the box office of the film sequel, is experiencing a period of maximum media attention.

We remind you that the subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online + add-on package is available at a price of € 39.99 per year. We leave you the video uploaded to the official channel of Nintendo announcing the introduction of the three titles in the service.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu