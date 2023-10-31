Nintendo announced i new games for his service Nintendo Switch Online. These are two NES games and one Game Boy game. Precisely we talk about:

Devil World (1984 – NES)

The Mysterious Murasame Castle (1986 – NES)

Castlevania Legends (1998 – Game Boy)

The announcement has so far been made for the US version of the service and the official description of the games reads as follows.

Devil World: “One of the first Famicom games by Shigeru Miyamoto, Takashi Tezuka and Koji Kondo, now available for the first time in the United States! Navigate treacherous mazes and avoid the devil’s machinations in this enigmatic adventure – but be careful, because in DEVIL WORLD is the demon calling the shots! Luckily, fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may already be familiar with his antics like Trophy Assist: Wherever the devil points, the entire maze will slide in that direction, potentially limiting your movement and closing your escape route. The devil really is in the details!”

The Mysterious Murasame Castle: “A mysterious and evil force has taken control of Murasame Castle in feudal Japan. Join Takamaru, a brave young samurai apprentice, and use his sword and shuriken attacks against swarms of enemies on a journey to reveal the source of the evil that is wreaking havoc throughout the earth.”

Castlevania Legends: “Storm Dracula’s castle and enter the heart of evil in this action-adventure game, released for the Game Boy in 1998! Take on the role of Sonia Belmont, the first of the legendary Vampire Hunters, and face the Prince of Darkness in this adventure that takes place before the original Castlevania game. The story of Castlevania begins here!”