For the month of July, subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online will be able to enjoy three new games for the application starting today Game Boy Advance. These are the first three chapters of the series of Starfythat is to say Densetsu no Starfy, Densetsu no Starfy 2And Densetsu no Starfy 3previously available only in Japan.

Let’s see them below in the trailer released by Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch Online – What’s New in July 2024

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu