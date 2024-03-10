We remind you that in order to access the catalog of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games you just need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. It is not necessary to have the highest level subscription, i.e. Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack.

The Mario Day video was a sort of small Nintendo Direct and the Kyoto company revealed among the various new features a series of Mario games coming to Nintendo Switch Online . To be precise, starting from March 12th, it will be possible to access:

Nintendo Switch Online games

Mario Golf for Game Boy Color

Dr Mario was first released on the NES and Game Boy in 1990. It is a puzzle game, reminiscent of the structure of Tetris.

Mario Golf for Game Boy Color was published in 1999. It is the second chapter of the series dedicated to Mario golf and the first in portable version. The previous and homonymous chapter is for Nintendo 64 and was published a few months earlier. The N64 version of the game is already available on Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack.

Mario Tennis for Game Boy Color arrived in Europe in 2001. It is the third installment of the series and the first portable.

During the event, the release date of the new Super Mario film, the release date of Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Portal and the release date of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD were also revealed.