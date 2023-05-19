Nintendo announces that the next update for the Nintendo Switch Online will include three chapters of Super Mario For Game Boy Advance. Starting next May 25th will be introduced in the service lineup Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 And Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3.

I remind you that the titles for Game Boy Advance are available free of charge to subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. Waiting to find out more, we leave you now with a trailer dedicated to the three upcoming games, as always wishing you a good vision!

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu