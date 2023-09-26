Nintendo Italy has made a new one available special offer for Nintendo Switch players. You can purchase a subscription Nintendo Switch Online for 12 months and get a bonus equal to 20% gold points. The offer is valid until October 8, 2023 and is available at this address.

The promotion is linked to any type of player: you can start your subscription for the first time, extend the one you already have or renew your Nintendo Switch Online membership, in any case get the 20% bonus.

More precisely, the figures They are the following: