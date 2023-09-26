Nintendo Italy has made a new one available special offer for Nintendo Switch players. You can purchase a subscription Nintendo Switch Online for 12 months and get a bonus equal to 20% gold points. The offer is valid until October 8, 2023 and is available at this address.
The promotion is linked to any type of player: you can start your subscription for the first time, extend the one you already have or renew your Nintendo Switch Online membership, in any case get the 20% bonus.
More precisely, the figures They are the following:
- Nintendo Switch Online 12 months – individual registration: gold points worth €4
- Nintendo Switch Online + 12 month add-on package – individual membership: gold points worth €8
- Nintendo Switch Online 12 months – family membership: gold points worth €7
- Nintendo Switch Online + 12 month add-on package – family membership: gold points worth €14
The golden points of Nintendo Switch
We remind you that Nintendo Switch gold points are accumulated for each purchase made via the eShop. These can then be spent to get a discount on a new purchase. Precisely, one gold point is equivalent to €0.01 discount.
We also point out that if your Nintendo Switch Online subscription is about to be automatically renewed, the promotion will still be activated: all that matters is that the automatic renewal occurs by October 8, 2023.
Speaking of offers, we remind you of the promotion for PIKMIN 1+2 for Nintendo Switch.
#Nintendo #Switch #Online #official #promotion #Gold #Points