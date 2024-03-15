Beware of the new free trial game for subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online: it is in fact about Vampire Survivorsthe roguelike game with “shooter” elements, so to speak, which has already totally “assimilated” a large amount of players around the world.

From today and until March 21, 2024 it is therefore possible to download and try Vampire Survivors for free, the bizarre creature of the Italian developer Luca “Poncle” Galante, being careful of the fact that it is very easy to end up trapped in its coils.

The mechanism is very simple: you have to control one of the various characters of your choice, with exotic and fascinating names such as Poe Ratcho, Porta Ladonna, Gennaro Belpaese, Ambrojoe, and launch yourself into one of the various levels, trying to survive the more likely.