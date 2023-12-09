Rather surprisingly, Nintendo has expanded the catalog of retro games for subscribers in recent hours Nintendo Switch Online and Additional Package with the arrival of three new free games for those who have the subscription, all coming from Nintendo 64.
These are the following titles:
All the games in question come from the Nintendo 64 catalog and are also illustrated in the presentation trailer below.
These are titles of considerable importance from a historical point of view, which can be downloaded and played for free by those who own the most expensive subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, with an additional package.
Three Nintendo 64 classics
1080 Snowboarding has gone down in history as one of the best snowboard simulations in video games, although its setting is now rather arcade compared to other interpretations of the sport. In any case, the performance of the movement of the board on the snow is still remarkable and the design of the slopes makes the game perfectly enjoyable nowadays.
Harvest Moon 64 is the third chapter of the famous Natsume series, originally released in 1999. It is a life simulation in an agricultural setting, which then generated a considerable amount of sequels. This is the first chapter with 3D graphics and represented a notable evolution compared to the previous ones.
Jet Force Gemini is a 1999 third-person shooter developed by Rare, an example of the great variety of productions that characterized the British team at the time of the fruitful collaboration with Nintendo. Made by the same authors as Blast Corps, it is still considered one of the cult games of the Nintendo 64.
