Super Mario AdvanceSuper Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3, are now available for all subscribers of the service Nintendo Switch Online with additional package.

Subscribers just need to enter the application Game Boy Advance to see new games in your library. These are three absolute classics for the Nintendo portable console, three titles that will surely make all Super Mario fans happy. Let’s see the trailer:

With this addition all Super Mario Advances have been made available on the Nintendo Switch. The other old console games available to subscribers are:

Nintendo has announced that in the future Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with Add-on Pack will also receive: Kirby & The Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity and Golden Sun.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Nintendo Switch Online is thedigital subscription by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. It allows you to subscribe for 12 months by spending €19.99 so as to have the basic functions, such as the possibility of playing online, or always for 12 months, but with a cost of €39.99 to also have games released on Nintendo 64 , Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive, as well as exclusive content for select Nintendo Switch games.