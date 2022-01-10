Nintendo will carry out a series of maintenance work on its Network in the coming days, which could result ininability to access some online services from Nintendo Switch, limited to some specific times that have been reported by the company.

These are three different phases of work that affect four Nintendo Switch online services, at different times and dates. The first phase is foreseen for theJanuary 11, which is tomorrow, from 3 to 4 in the morning, and could affect Nintendo Network services, such as invitations and communications with friends and more.

The second phase is scheduled for January 13 from 5:30 am to 8 am, and it could affect the save data transfer services and the user data transfer, so two features could be interrupted at these times. Finally, the third phase is always scheduled for January 13 but from 7 to 9 in the morning and concerns other services of the Network, always relating to the management and transfer of data.

It is not said that the various services do not work, but it is likely that there will be an interruption of these at least in the times reported by Nintendo, which in any case are quite comfortable for European users, since they mainly concern the night and early morning. As for the Nintendo Switch, we have seen that sales reached 101.88 million units, even surpassing the success of the Wii.