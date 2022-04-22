Nintendo Switch Online is a relatively young service for the Kyoto House, which is still growing both in terms of offer and in terms of convenience, and the latest addition sees 3 new games arrive in the library: Space Harrier II, Shining Force II And Sonc the Hedgehog Spinball.

The service was updated last October with the Expansion Pack dedicated to Mega Drive, Genesis and Nintendo 64 (in addition to the existing NES and SNES libraries), and is enjoying some success.

These three new titles therefore enrich an already substantial package with games that Nintendo fans and retrogamers will especially appreciate. For the occasion, the official Nintendo account on Youtube published a presentation trailerwhich we propose below.

As already mentioned, the Nintendo Switch Online service is constantly growing, and in addition to the already copious libraries we talked about a little while ago, there are also rumors of a possible arrival within it, including that of the vast playground of Game Boy Advancewhich would mean the introduction of a disproportionate amount of historical Nintendo and non-Nintendo games.

Nintendo Switch Online offers, in addition to these games, also the possibility to play online with other users their favorite games, and also provides a cloud service for otherwise blocked saves (features these are increasingly used by modern players) .

The service in its option + also contains several additions, such as the new one Pass additional routes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (of which you can also read our review), but also Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradisean exaggeratedly full-bodied DLC for the most played and loved family game of recent years, and also the aforementioned catalog of classics for SEGA Mega Drive.